From Hardwood to Blockchain — The Bulls Step into Web3
(2021)
Chicago Bulls
Together with the legendary Chicago Bulls, we crafted a digital platform that brings the team’s legacy into the world of Web3. Inspired by the Bulls’ iconic energy, the experience combines bold visuals with fluid user flows, making it easy for fans to discover, collect, and trade exclusive Bulls-inspired NFTs — securely backed by blockchain. A new kind of courtside experience. Digitally reimagined.
“From the very beginning when we started talking about the chance of doing an NFT project this season, we really wanted to do something that was fan-centric. What we’ve designed isn’t necessarily for people that are already deep into the crypto world or NFT world.”
Dan Moriarty
Chicago Bulls’ Director of Digital
More Projects
View