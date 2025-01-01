The storytelling companion for publishers and journalists
(2022)
Zazu
Zazu transforms static content into immersive and interactive web stories. We reimagined the user experience from the ground up, designing a platform that makes creating engaging web stories easy and accessible. With a meticulously crafted, flexible design system, we enabled anyone to tell captivating stories with ease. Our dedication to quality and innovation led to the successful acquisition of Zazu by a strategic partner.
"Your redesign was a crucial part of Zazu and impressed not only us, but also our clients andinvestors! Truly outstanding work️. It was such apleasure working with you!"
Philipp Nette
CEO and Founder of Zazu
