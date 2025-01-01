General
General information pursuant to section 5 of the German Telemedia Act (TMG): Swipe Circus GbR, Bogenallee 10, 20144 Hamburg, Telephone: +49 (0) 174 16 177 03, Email: hello@swipecircus.com, VAT ID: DE322446595. Representatives: Andreas Lohner and Malthe Luda.
Responsibility
Responsible in accordance with section 55 (2) of the German Interstate Broadcasting Agreement (RStV): Andreas Lohner and Malthe Luda.
Liabilitiy Content
The contents of our pages have been created with the utmost care. However, we cannot guarantee the contents' accuracy, completeness or topicality. According to statutory provisions, we are furthermore responsible for our own content on these web pages. In this context, please note that we are accordingly not obliged to monitor merely the transmitted or saved information of third parties, or investigate circumstances pointing to illegal activity. Our obligations to remove or block the use of information under generally applicable laws remain unaffected by this as per §§ 8 to 10 of the Telemedia Act (TMG).
Liabilitiy Links
Responsibility for the content of external links (to web pages of third parties) lies solely with the operators of the linked pages. No violations were evident to us at the time of linking. Should any legal infringement become known to us, we will remove the respective link immediately.
Copyright
This website and its contents are subject to German copyright law. Unless expressly permitted by law (§ 44a et seq. of the copyright law), every form of utilizing, reproducing or processing works subject to copyright protection on this website requires my prior consents. Individual reproductions of a work are allowed only for private use, so must not serve either directly or indirectly for earnings. Unauthorized utilization of copyrighted works is punishable (§ 106 of the copyright law). All trademarks belong to their respective owners.