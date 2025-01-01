(1)
Intro
Swipe Circus® is a partnership focused and agile design studio. Working with fluid team structures, fast response times and a direct decision-making process to ship your product – Faster but better® Founded by Andreas Lohner and Malthe Luda.
(2)
Services
Strategy
- Digital Experience Playbook
- Product Strategies
- Product Visions
- Design Principles
- Tone Journey Maps
01
Voice
- UX Writing
- Writing Principles
- Digital Tone of Voice
- Voice User Interfaces
- Conversational Design
02
Design
- Digital Brand Identities
- Prototypes
- Visual Translations
- User Interfaces
- Design Systems
03
(3)
Clients
- Siemens
- Red Bull
- ORF
- FC Bayern
- Bosch
- Manchester Utd
- Volkswagen
- LigaInsider
- MOIA
- bestsmile
- Vodafone
- Chicago Bulls
- adidas
- Porsche
- Zazu
- MISA
- Allianz
- Neff
- SAP Garden
- Enpal
(4)
FAQ
What distinguishes you from other studios?
We optimized our process by removing time-consuming roles like project managers and non-decision-makers. By growing without inflating our structure, we scaled through efficient processes rather than team size. At Swipe Circus, our team consisted solely of seasoned professionals at a minimum Senior Level. While we don’t offer price cuts, we provide communication shortcuts for direct access to all key players.
How many people work at Swipe Circus?
We’re a creative duo with over 10 years of successful collaboration. When the project calls for it, we tap into our trusted network of experts — from motion designers to illustrators. Based on our experience, even major projects for brands like Allianz or Bosch are best executed by small, agile teams. Faster but better.
What is your regular workflow
One of the key benefits of being a fluid design studio is our flexibility — we easily adapt to your workflows. We prefer working in two-week sprints, blending design sprints with Kanban. We alternate between UX and UI sprints. This approach creates a perfect balance of workload, efficiency, and agility, ensuring smooth progress while staying responsive to your feedback.
What is your approach to revisions and client feedback?
Our process is fundamentally iterative. Your ideas, input, and concepts are consistently challenged — we question everything without doubting everything. The same applies to your approach, so don’t hesitate to push back. Feedback is always encouraged. We’re not just order-takers mindlessly completing tasks. Great projects are built collaboratively, and that only happens through transparent, open communication.
How do you manage client communication and collaboration?
We follow our ‘Meeting Monday’ principle, where all key discussions happen, and only those with valuable input participate. Outside of that, we use asynchronous communication — Slack or whatever suits your team best. Collaboration is tailored to your team’s structure, the project, and your company’s needs. We’re super flexible on that front.
What is your hourly rate?
We don’t operate on an hourly or daily basis. Our projects focus on building relationships. We’re not freelancers; we’re an integral part of your company. To develop a digital product in a meaningful and sustainable way, we collaborate on a sprint basis for the long run. Each sprint with us starts at €16,500.